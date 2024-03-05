Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Old Trafford outfit are long term supporters of the tournament, and the Red Devils will have their sights set on reclaiming the Premier crown, 10 years after their last success!

Manchester United have an illustrious history with the tournament, dating right back to 1991 when David Beckham captained the famous ‘class of 92’ to victory, right the way through to 2014 when Marcus Rashford inspired United to victory against Vendee in the Premier decider.

SuperCupNI chairperson Victor Leonard said United’s commitment to the tournament is further evidence on how well regarded the competition is at Old Trafford.

Manchester United celebrate their SuperCupNI 2022 Junior Section success

“Our friendship with Manchester United dates right back to when Bertie Peacock first encouraged Sir Alex Ferguson to send a team to the tournament and since then we have witnessed some of the future stars at Old Trafford star at the tournament.

“I know from the conversations we have with Academy Director Nick Cox and his colleague, Academy Player Liaison Officer, Dave Bushell how integral the tournament is to the club as they look to provide the best possible opportunities and experiences for the next generation of stars at the club.

“The Premier section this summer will be hotly contested and we are incredibly excited at the high quality entrants we have secured!”

Manchester United are joined in the Premier section by a team which is the brainchild of a former Academy starlet who lit up the Premier section in 2005.

Skouted is the brainchild of former Manchester United academy star Febian Brandy and it is a social platform and app that helps players to promote their skills and talents to professional scouts. The app is regularly used by Premier League teams and Brandy’s talented squad will include players from across the UK keen on impressing scouts at the tournament and through the innovative Skouted app, which will have daily clips of players in action in each of their five games.

Skouted are joined in the Premier section by two top American teams. Inter CT FC hail from Connecticut in New England and they will be making their debut at the tournament. The New England outfit are joined by tournament regulars Northeast Rush, who have participated in both the boys’ and girls’ sections in the past.

Last year’s Premier winners, County Londonderry will no doubt go toe to toe with the very best once again this summer. Marty Smith’s side were convincing winners over Mexican outfit Tigres in the Premier decider and created history by winning their first ever title and they are joined in the Premier section by the five other ‘home’ counties, all of whom have fared strongly in the Premier category in recent years.

