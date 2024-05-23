Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The draw for the girls’ section of the 2024 SuperCupNI took place at the Theatre at the Mill in Antrim and Newtownabbey on Wednesday (May 22).

The star attraction was the announcement that Women’s FA Cup winners Manchester United are sending their U16 Academy side to the compete in the Premier section.

The Old Trafford youngsters will face fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in Group A and they are joined by USSSA and Surf Select from USA.

Group B will see 2023 Premier winners Northern Ireland face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are making their debut in the girls’ tournament and two League of Ireland sides in Galway United and Shelbourne FC.

Pictured with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper at the SuperCupNI 2024 Girls’ draw is Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the SuperCupNI and young footballers Layla Sands, Crusaders; Morgan Gibson, Linfield; and Ella Kitson, Larne

In the Junior section, local side Linfield will face Shelbourne, FC America and USSSA in Group A, while in Group B, Larne and Crusaders will face NE Rush and Surf Select, both from the United States.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Mark Cooper said it was an honour for the Borough to host the girls’ tournament.

"It is an honour for our Borough to host the SuperCupNI 2024 Girls’ tournament for the third consecutive year as we continue to promote and develop women’s football in Northern Ireland.

“This prestigious tournament brings together some of the best youth female football teams from around the world, and we are particularly excited to welcome teams from the Premier League this year as they compete to be crowned 2024 SuperCupNI Champions.

Among the guests at Mossley Mill were NI U16 manager and Girls’ Elite Youth Academy Manager Danielle McDowell Tuffey and Director of Women’s Football Angela Platt, both of whom were fulsome in their praise of the tournament organisers who have helped to provide invaluable opportunities for local girls to excel at an international tournament.

The 2024 tournament will take place from July 21-26, with the traditional parade and opening ceremony kicking off proceedings on July 21 and the tournament will close with finals day on Friday, July 26.

The finals for both of the girls’ sections will take place at Dixon Park, the home of Ballyclare Comrades FC.

Girls’ Junior Section

Group A – Shelbourne, Linfield, FC America and USSSA.

Group B – Larne FC, Crusaders, NE Rush and Surf Select

Girls’ Premier Section

Group A – Surf Select, USSSA, Manchester United and Aston Villa.