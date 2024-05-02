Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes was on hand to conduct the draw, which has attracted entrants from across the world and includes household names including Manchester United, Rangers, Celtic and West Ham United.

Hughes, who is now Technical Director at the Irish FA, paid tribute to the tournament and said it played a pivotal role in launching his career, which saw him earn 112 caps for his country and play in the English Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The tournament provides an incredible opportunity for our young players locally to showcase their talent and play against top class teams from across the world.

Aaron Hughes (middle) helped to conduct the draw for this year's SuperCupNI tournament

“The tournament attracts all the scouts and recruitment teams and they come over here to check out the Northern Irish players and compare them against players from across the world.

“It played a significant role in my development as a young footballer, and I can still remember the buzz of playing at the tournament and it certainly led to incredible opportunities for me as a 14 year old when clubs first started to show interest in me.”

In the Minor section, reigning champions Celtic will take on 2019 winners Glentoran, while tournament newcomers and SPL side Ross County will take on tournament regulars Glenavon and Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Junior section, West Ham United, who triumphed in the Junior section in 2023 will face local side County Londonderry, while Rangers will face tournament debutants Bahrain and County Fermanagh. Celtic will face two counties in County Down and County Armagh and Londoners Charlton Athletic in Group B.

The Premier section, Manchester United will face a team which is the brainchild of tournament graduate and former United player Febian Brandy, in Skouted. Group E will see a Scottish derby as Rangers face Hamilton Accies, while Group C includes County Down and three newcomers in West Cork Academy, Barca Academy Dubai and Toluca from Mexico.

The 2024 tournament will take place from July 21 to 26, with the traditional parade and opening ceremony kicking off proceedings on July 21 and the tournament will close with finals day on Friday, July 26.

MINOR SECTIONGroup A – Ballymena United, Cliftonville, Surf Select and Kilmarnock.Group B – Glenavon, Linfield, Ross County and Stevenage FC.Group C – Coleraine, Crusaders, IDA Bermuda and Plymouth Argyle.Group D – Loughgall, Glentoran, USSSA and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUNIOR SECTIONGroup A – County Fermanagh, Bahrain National Team, FC America and Rangers FC.Group B – County Down, County Armagh, Charlton Athletic and Celtic FC.Group C – County Tyrone, County Antrim, DME Football and Blackburn Rovers.Group D – County Londonderry, St Francis FC , Stevenage FC and West Ham United.