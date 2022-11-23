Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined £50,000 and banned for two games after an altercation with an Everton fan.

The 37-year-old, who is now a free agent following his release from Manchester United on Tuesday, had the altercation with the 14-year-old boy after a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, and was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

The FA also charged the Portugal forward with improper conduct and an independent panel has handed down a suspension and hefty fine.

The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club in any country, but does not count in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Manchester United Supporters Trust has called for the process used in the sale of Chelsea to become a model as his organisation demanded fans get a stake at Old Trafford if the Glazers sell up.

Manchester United are on the market after their American owners – who bought United in a controversial £790million leveraged buy-out in 2005 – announced on Tuesday night they were “exploring strategic alternatives” which include a possible sale.

MUST responded with an open letter to the Glazers and a statement in which they insisted any new ownership structure “must embed supporters, including a degree of fan share ownership”.

But, although they have made their views clear, MUST chief executive Duncan Drasdo acknowledged fans were currently powerless to ensure their voices were part of the process, and said lessons should be learned from the sale of Chelsea earlier this year even though that was conducted in unique circumstances, with the Government overseeing a sale which was enforced by sanctions against Roman Abramovich, having claimed to have proven his links to Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Drasdo said: “All we can do is set out what we think is right, lobby through the media and lobby through political contacts.

“Although there were exceptional circumstances at Chelsea, that actually created a good process. I understand Chelsea didn’t go to the highest bidder but it went to the bidder who put forward the best model for the football club.