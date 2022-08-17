Elon Musk admits he joked about buying Manchester United
Billionaire Elon Musk has admitted a tweet about buying Manchester United was part of a “long-running joke.”
The Tesla founder made reference to United in a late-night tweet.
Musk wrote: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!
“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”
Most Popular
-
1
"Huge question mark" over North West 200 in 2023, warns Mervyn Whyte
-
2
Phillip McCallen optimistic Ulster Grand Prix will return in 2023 as talks resume with Tourism NI
-
3
Fast uphill section of Ulster Grand Prix course at Dundrod named 'Ray's Rise' in honour of legendary Dromara Destroyer Raymond McCullough
-
4
Linfield hit by two-goal lead loss in late Europa first-leg drama
-
5
Manx Grand Prix: Michael Dunlop gears up for Classic Superbike victory bid on new Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750
His post quickly garnered a lot of attention, receiving more than 36,000 retweets and almost 200,000 likes within a couple of hours.
But, responding to Tesla owners asking if he was serious, Musk tweeted in reply: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”
United have been owned by the Florida-based Glazer family since 2005.
Their ownership has regularly come under fire from fans due to the debt, dividends and mismanagement that followed their controversial takeover.
The Glazers have also overseen a sharp decline in performances and results in recent years.
The record 20-time champions of England have not won a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13 and no kind of silverware for five years.