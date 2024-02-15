Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PA news agency understands the club hope to bring in Newcastle's Dan Ashworth to fill the vacant role.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford giants and take control of football operations is expected to be completed next week and the Ineos chairman's determination to hit the ground running has seen his team move to strengthen United's football leadership group, with recruitment a particular area of focus.

It is understood poor player trading is a significant area targeted for improvement, with sales pinpointed as a concern on top of United's missteps making signings.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club's new sporting director will have to be "on the same page"

The appointment of a sporting director is absolutely key to that and while Ten Hag wants their philosophies to be aligned he will have no sway over who is brought in.

"I think it is very important you are on one page about football philosophy, about football tactics, about the profiles of the players you need in the team so it is very important to have very good communication so you get the right players," said the manager.

"It is one of the most important factors to develop a good team, that you have the right players but also the right characters.

"That means you have to do the right work and be aligned and it's a long process to get the right players in.

"I have worked in several situations where sometimes I was alone in charge, sometimes I had co-operation.

"I think it is so specific, especially on the top, and also so intense. With the number of games you need people around who are on the same page, working on the same targets to achieve the high ambitions.

"I am here and I know in what construction I am working and I am very happy in that construction. I don't know anything about changes.

"I talk with the new sporting organisation but it is not up to me. My focus point at this moment is on this team."

Ten Hag admits the investment and input from Ineos has provided a boost throughout the club, even at first-team level.

"You see, you feel, that ambition and it brings a mood and brings a spirit which belongs to this club," the Dutchman added.

"I think the players, the staff are very aligned with the ambitions of Ineos because that's why are here, that's why we're playing for Man Utd.

"We want to win and achieve the highest. We have to make strategies and we have to execute strategies to prove the ambitions.

"Manchester United also have to look for better, never be satisfied, good is not good enough, always looking for better and always try to every day do better than the day before."

On the pitch Ten Hag has issues at full-back, with Luke Shaw doubtful for Sunday's trip to Luton and Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for a longer spell.

"Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came off (against Aston Villa) as a precaution," he said.