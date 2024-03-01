Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United boss Ten Hag hit out at criticism implying his captain feigned injury after Wednesday's FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester City, Ten Hag was asked about a TikTok post from Fulham showing Fernandes going down during last Saturday's Premier League contest and accompanied by the caption: "So glad he's ok..."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman reacted angrily, saying: "I didn't know this, but if they did it I would say it is not right. It is absolutely not right that a club makes such a statement, because it is totally out of order and they were wrong so they should apologise for this."

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was the butt of a TikTok jibe from Fulham

Ten Hag believes Forest were targeting Fernandes and he added: "He is a very passionate football player and he's a very creative one, he has created the most chances in the Premier League.

"You see opponents are targeting him and especially after Saturday when he had the knock and they see it, and then I feel the referee should protect him there. They had to change at the start of the game because it was so obvious they were looking for him."

Ten Hag expects Fernandes and Raphael Varane, who was also a doubt for Wednesday, to be fit for the derby, but the likes of Harry Maguire and Rasmus Hojlund are likely to stay on United's lengthy injury list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United go into the clash 15 points behind their neighbours and are currently eight adrift of a Champions League qualifying spot.

City have not lost since early December, winning 16 of their last 18 games, while Ten Hag has been beaten in three of his four games against Pep Guardiola's men.

Last season's trip to the Etihad ended in a 6-3 defeat for United, but Ten Hag believes his team can take confidence from their form, saying: "We are also in a good run and the spirit is very good, we are united, we have the togetherness to make a good game plan.

"We have done it before against City, lately also against Liverpool. The players are ready for it, the players are looking forward to it, I can smell it when I am around here, when I speak with the players. We're excited.