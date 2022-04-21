Police investigate after Harry Maguire receives bomb threat

The 29-year-old has been subject to widespread scrutiny and criticism during what has been a poor season for all connected to the Old Trafford giants.

United skipper Maguire has now had to report a bomb threat to police, leading to Cheshire Constabulary conducting a sweep of the home he shares with his fiance and two young children.

A spokesman for the England international told the PA news agency: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”