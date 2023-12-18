Roy Keane has hit out at Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for showing “arrogance” in his post-match interview after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports after the match that there was “only one team trying to win the game”, suggesting the under-pressure visitors were more than happy with their point.

Former United skipper Keane, now a Sky pundit, immediately responded to Van Dijk’s remarks, saying: “We heard Van Dijk speaking there, obviously a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing United like that.

“He needs to be reminded himself, he’s playing for a club that’s won one title in 30-odd years.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Virgil van Dijk at the end of the game against Manchester United at Anfield

“He said only one team wanted to win, Man United are buzzing with the point. Man United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. So maybe that bit of arrogance backfired on him today.”

Fellow pundit Daniel Sturridge looked to defend Van Dijk, but Keane doubled down.

“That’s arrogance,” the Irishman said. “He says ‘Man United were buzzing’, ‘Only one team came to play’. I came here many a time when I was at United, when Liverpool were in a tough place and they were happy with a draw.

“Sometimes players need a reminder, when they’re playing for clubs like Liverpool and everyone’s saying Man United are this and that – United are in a bad place, but for many a year Man United were in a good place. I wouldn’t be disrespecting clubs like he is.”