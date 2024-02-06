Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

February 6 is a date indelibly marked in club history after the plane carrying Sir Matt Busby's side crashed on its way back from a European Cup tie at Red Star Belgrade in 1958.

Eight players were among the 23 lives claimed in a tragedy that is remembered every year by all connected to United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ratcliffe was among those at Old Trafford on Tuesday afternoon for the 66th anniversary commemoration.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (centre) after the memorial service for the victims of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at Old Trafford, Manchester

The billionaire is still awaiting his 25 per cent acquisition of the club to get the green light but he and his Ineos team have been a visible presence since the deal was announced on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe has visited United on several occasions, including January's draw with Tottenham, and was joined at the ceremony by Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford.

The incoming minority owner arrived at the ceremony alongside Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United greats Paddy Crerand and Brian Kidd were others in attendance, as were first-team manager Erik ten Hag and women's team boss Marc Skinner.

The captains of those respective teams, Bruno Fernandes and Katie Zelem, were also among those at the fan-led service in the pouring rain.

Former player and assistant Mike Phelan represented the club at a separate memorial event at Manchesterplatz in Munich.

Outside Old Trafford, former club chaplain Rev John Boyers acted as master of ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were readings, songs from supporters and a minute's silence at 3.04pm - the moment the plane crashed in 1958.

There was a further pause of remembrance for key figures around United that have died since the last Munich memorial.

Sir Bobby Charlton, a survivor of the crash, was among them following his death in October, as was former boss Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. The United great looked touched as fans applauded her name.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Rev Boyers said: "Today is about a great sadness. We have remembered together a tragic chapter in the history of Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the years after that tell of hope, and of glory that replaced despair and mourning. And in that next chapter of the United story after Munich, surely we find hope.

"I say to you again, remain hopeful for your club and its future."

The 66th anniversary came a day after Ratcliffe's deal to take a stake in United edged a step closer.

The billionaire is acquiring 25 per cent of the Class B shares held by the Glazer family - which carry 10 times the voting rights of Class A shares - as part of his investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing shareholders voted at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday to approve a special resolution, under which the Class B shares would not convert to Class A shares when they were transferred to Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe is also purchasing up to 25 per cent of Class A shares and investing 300million US dollars (£239m) into the club's infrastructure. The deal is also subject to Premier League approval.