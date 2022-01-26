Mark Stafford’s departure from Glenavon confirmed

Stafford said his time at the Lurgan Blues ‘hasn’t worked out’ as he expressed his thanks to the club.

“I just want to thank Adrian, the board and Gary for giving me the opportunity to play for Glenavon, ” said told the Glenavon FC website.

“It just hasn’t worked out obviously and I haven’t got playing as many minutes as I’d have liked.

Mark Stafford (right) is leaving Glenavon.

“It’s just one of them things in football, I’ve been very lucky in my career to have played a lot of games, so I can’t have too many complaints.

“Football doesn’t owe you anything. I came here and gave it my best and it hasn’t worked out, so I’m looking forward to the new challenge and I wish Glenavon and all the other boys all the best for the rest of the season.”