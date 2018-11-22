Mark Sykes: Glenavon man opens up about his dream of full time football

Mark Sykes has been tipped to be the next man to make the move from the Irish League to full time football.

The Glenavon man has been in sensational form so far this season, catching the eye of many clubs across the water.

It seems like it will only be a matter of 'when' not 'if' a bid is made for Sykes, and he says it would be 'a dream' to make the move to professional football.

"It would be a dream for me to get a move across the water and start playing full time," he said.

"I would like to go and get straight into the first team, I don't really want to join the youth team and be there for a year or so before getting the opportunity to break into the first team.

"I want to go out on a Saturday and keep on impressing people, that's all I can do.

"At the minute I feel like I'm doing that, but I can improve so much more. Full time football would help me do that."

If Sykes does leave the Lurgan Blues it would leave a massive void for them to fill, especially as they bid to challenge for honours.

The midfielder admits it would be a wrench to leave Mourneview Park and Gary Hamilton, but it's one he cannot afford to turn down.

"I signed for Glenavon when I was 16 from Rosario and was immediately thrown into the Reserves and training with the first team," said Sykes.

"I'm reaping the rewards from that now, I've played close to 150 games now.

"Gary has always been a massive fan of mine, and he always wants the best for me, but I'd love to get a move to full time football.

"As much as Glenavon are doing really well and challenging for honours, if there was an opportunity for me to get a move in January I'd be delighted.

"As much as I'd love to stay and help Glenavon I want to go and make a career and do as well as I can."