The shot-stopper allowed Ronan Hale's strike from distance to go through his gloves as Oran Kearney's men came from two goals down to draw at Solitude last Saturday.

However, Gallagher deputised on Tuesday night as Coleraine ran out 1-0 victors against Carrick Rangers, with the ex-Institute ace making a world class save to deny Lloyd Anderson late on.

"All the players knew how disappointed I was after Saturday," he said.

Coleraine goalkeeper Martin Gallagher.

"I was down in the dumps as I don't like to let people down.

"Every game I have a fear of letting people down and I know I did that.

"I was more disappointed with myself than anybody else but thankfully there was a quick turnaround with the game on Tuesday night.

"I'm lucky there's a good changing room in there, good boys around me and I knew I was playing as Gareth Deane was suspended.”

Gallagher admits he doesn't remember much about his save from Anderson, which denied the visitors a share of the spoils.

"They were asking me in the changing room about the save but I can't even remember," he continued.

"Nedas Maciulaitis broke down in the corner and cut the ball back for Anderson and I knew I had to get back across the net and cover the goal.

"I managed to spread myself, stick my right foot out, and got a touch to it. That's the joys of being goalkeeper.