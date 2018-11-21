Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane leave Ireland jobs by mutual consent

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane have left their roles with the Republic of Ireland by mutual consent.

Pressure had been mounting on the management team as Ireland were relegated from the Nations League B without winning a game, and managed just one win in eleven games.

After meeting with FAI chief executive John Delaney, O'Neill and his coaching staff, including Coaches Steve Guppy and Seamus McDonagh, have parted company with Ireland.

The former Celtic manager took the reins at Ireland in 2013 and led Ireland to qualification for Euro 2016 where they progressed to the knock-out phase before eventually being beaten by France.

O’Neill was rewarded with a contract extension, which was eventually signed after a lengthy delay, but he was unable to steer Ireland to the 2018 World Cup as they lost 5-1 to Denmark in a play-off.