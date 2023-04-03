​A solitary first-half goal by Matthew Fitzpatrick would prove to be the match-winner as United made it 12 games without a win in the Danske Bank Premiership.

After a quiet opening to the game on Warden Street, the visitors would take the lead on 18 minutes.

A ball in from the right-hand side by Isaac Baird was met by the head of Fitzpatrick, who got to the ball before Sean O'Neill to head into the back of the net.

The Lurgan Blues seized the initiative thereafter as Conor McCloskey went close twice in as many minutes.

The first effort saw the winger head over from Matthew Snoddy's cross, before he was denied by O'Neill after Craig Farquhar misjudged the flight of the ball.

Just after the half hour mark, the Irish Cup finalists would go close to levelling the scores as one semi-final hero set up another.

A flick on by Dougie Wilson was headed goalwards by Farquhar but the big defender would see his attempt clawed away by Rory Brown.

David Jeffrey's side were much more threatening in the early stages after the break as Jordan Gibson's effort from distance sailed wide, whilst at the other end, a daisy-cutter by Baird forced O'Neill into conceding a corner.

On the hour mark, United worked the ball well into the box and the advancing Robbie McVarnock hit a shot that looked certain to find the net but Sean Ward was in the right place at the right time to thwart the effort.

Two minutes later, another chance would present itself to the Sky Blues as a snapshot by Sean Graham brought the best out of Brown to tip the ball around the post.

Gary Hamilton's side would have a good chance to double their lead on 72 minutes as a good advantage by referee Lee Tavinder allowed Fitzpatrick to burst inside the box.

He elected to shoot rather than pass, with his strike deflected over the crossbar.

With six minutes to go, the visitors would go agonisingly close yet again as a ball into the box found its way to Fitzpatrick but his low effort was cleared off the line by substitute Michael Place.

Despite making a quadruple substitution to get back into the contest, Ballymena would end the contest with nine men as Wilson received a second yellow card for bringing down Fitzpatrick, before Steven McCullough was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

The best United could muster in securing an unlikely point was Farquhar's strike from distance that sailed off target.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O'Neill, Redman, Wilson, Whiteside, McDaid (Kane, 76), Kelly, McCullough, Gibson (Waide, 76), McVarnock (Place, 76), Graham (Tipton, 76), Farquhar.

Subs (not used): Thompson, Tweed, McGrory.

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Baird, McCloskey (Campbell, 61), Wallace, Doran, Rogers, Garrett (O'Connor, 64), Malone, Ward.

Subs (not used): Kerr, Birney, Henderson, Stewart, Bradley.