Matthew Fitzpatrick remained confident his first Linfield goal would come as he reveals chat with former Windsor Park goal machine

Linfield striker Matthew Fitzpatrick admits a chat with former Blues hero Andy Waterworth helped him net his first goal since arriving at Windsor Park.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:28 BST
The 28-year-old made the move to David Healy's men from Glenavon in the summer but had failed to find the back of the net prior to Tuesday night's win against Crusaders at the National Stadium.

After the impressive Joel Cooper had put Linfield a goal to the good, the winger would then turn provider for Fitzpatrick to head past Johnny Tuffey as Linfield ran out 2-0 victors.

Waterworth was known for scoring many big goals during his time at the Blues and Fitzpatrick is eager to follow in his footsteps.

Matthew Fitzpatrick heads in his first Linfield goal during the Blues' home win against Crusaders on Tuesday nightMatthew Fitzpatrick heads in his first Linfield goal during the Blues' home win against Crusaders on Tuesday night
"I'm friendly with Andy (Waterworth), and he texted me a couple of weeks ago saying 'you're playing well but you need to be more selfish and get yourself into the box more," he said.

"Strikers are judged by goals but at the same time it's hard because it's a team game and you want to help your teammates out when they are maybe in a tricky situation. So it's about finding the balance.

"The manager and the players have been very good with me.

"I know my job as a forward in the team is to score goals, I put pressure on myself.

"It's important not to put too much pressure on yourself because these things happen."

The win against Stephen Baxter’s side extended Linfield’s lead at the top of the table to three points.

Healy’s men will now turn their focus to a visit of Newry City to the capital on Saturday afternoon.

After breaking his Linfield duck, Fitzpatrick is now hoping to play his natural game for the challenges ahead.

He added: "Sometimes it happens as a forward, things don't go for you or drop for you but hopefully I can keep playing well and hopefully more goals will come.

"If you were scoring every week, you'd be in the Premier League in England but that's not the case for anyone in football – bar maybe Haaland.

"Nobody scores every week so I've just been taking the rough with the smooth and have kept confidence in myself knowing it will come if you work hard."

