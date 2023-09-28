Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old made the move to David Healy's men from Glenavon in the summer but had failed to find the back of the net prior to Tuesday night's win against Crusaders at the National Stadium.

After the impressive Joel Cooper had put Linfield a goal to the good, the winger would then turn provider for Fitzpatrick to head past Johnny Tuffey as Linfield ran out 2-0 victors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterworth was known for scoring many big goals during his time at the Blues and Fitzpatrick is eager to follow in his footsteps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Fitzpatrick heads in his first Linfield goal during the Blues' home win against Crusaders on Tuesday night

"I'm friendly with Andy (Waterworth), and he texted me a couple of weeks ago saying 'you're playing well but you need to be more selfish and get yourself into the box more," he said.

"Strikers are judged by goals but at the same time it's hard because it's a team game and you want to help your teammates out when they are maybe in a tricky situation. So it's about finding the balance.

"The manager and the players have been very good with me.

"I know my job as a forward in the team is to score goals, I put pressure on myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's important not to put too much pressure on yourself because these things happen."

The win against Stephen Baxter’s side extended Linfield’s lead at the top of the table to three points.

Healy’s men will now turn their focus to a visit of Newry City to the capital on Saturday afternoon.

After breaking his Linfield duck, Fitzpatrick is now hoping to play his natural game for the challenges ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Sometimes it happens as a forward, things don't go for you or drop for you but hopefully I can keep playing well and hopefully more goals will come.

"If you were scoring every week, you'd be in the Premier League in England but that's not the case for anyone in football – bar maybe Haaland.