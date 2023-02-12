Matthew Shevlin named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for January
The 24-year-old scored seven goals in the calendar month, finding the net against Loughgall, Portadown, Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts.
By Johnny McNabb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Shevlin said: “I’m delighted with my start to 2023, but more importantly the team has also made a good start to the new year. Hopefully we can kick on from here and win some silverware.
“I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their new sponsors Dream Spanish Homes for this award.”
It’s the second time this season that Shevlin has claimed the monthly prize.