Max Aarons was as down as any at Rangers player after their 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic on Sunday but remains “really excited” about head coach Danny Rohl.

The 36-year-old German followed a 3-0 Europa League defeat by Brann in his first game as replacement to Russell Martin with William Hill Premiership wins over Kilmarnock and Hibernian but received a setback in his first Old Firm game.

The Hoops took the lead through Johnny Kenny after 25 minutes before Gers midfielder Thelo Aasgaard was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Hoops defender Anthony Ralston.

James Tavernier levelled from the spot in the 81st minute to take the game to extra time but goals from rival skipper Callum McGregor and teenage substitute Callum Osmand quashed a spirited Gers side.

Aarons, 25, on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth, said: “In any Old Firm, any semi-final, you have to be disappointed if you don’t come out on top.

“However, putting that to the side, I’m really, really excited by this manager and what he’s brought. And I’ve seen a change in the team.

“Myself personally, I feel really confident at the moment and I think we have to move on to the Roma game on Thursday now.

“Before Sunday, we had two good results and we really have to push on now.

“The intensity that we’re bringing now, both with the ball, without the ball, is good.

“We’re being more streetwise in terms of seeing games out, obviously Sunday aside.

“There’s definitely some positives, as people can probably see, but feeling it from within there’s been some big positive steps.

“He’s come in and laid out how he wants to wants to play and perform and there’s bits in there that from the past when I’ve been a part of teams that push in the right direction and teams that have done well, all of those things are there to see.

“And I think he’s really brought that, he’s brought a calmness and a togetherness that I think he’s really good at.”

Aarons admits Rangers have to give something back to the fans, who left Hampden frustrated after seeing one route to a trophy this season closed off.

He said: “It’s been really difficult for them.

“But it has to start with us. We have to give them that lift, we have to show them the performances, we have to show them a fight and we have to show them results and wins.

