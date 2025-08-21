Rangers' Max Aarons during the UEFA Champions League, play-off, first leg match at Ibrox Stadium against Club Brugge

Max Aarons believes Rangers’ 3-1 Champions League play-off defeat by Club Brugge should not result in “panic stations” and can be turned around in the second leg.

Ibrox turned its anger on the Light Blues when they fell three goals behind after only 20 minutes on Tuesday night with Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele on the scoresheet for the accomplished visitors.

Brazilian striker Danilo pulled a goal back four minutes into the second half but there was no complete comeback and the Gers face a monumental task in the second leg in Belgium next Wednesday night, albeit first they face a tricky trip to St Mirren in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday.

Aarons, the 25-year-old right-back who signed on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth this summer, acknowledged the fans frustration which has been building over the years with Old Firm rivals Celtic dominating the domestic scene and said: “There’s a lot of frustration from before and you can feel that.

“I understand it, but we’re trying to build something here, with seven (eight) games into the season and that is frustrating but it has to come from us, we’ve got to give them something to grab on to, but we are trying to build something.

“I believe this team will be successful. I really do believe that.

“So it’s not panic stations and I think we go there and we put in a real performance.

“I want to be playing Champions League football and I’m sure the boys do as well, so we’ll give it everything.

“Obviously the first two goals are disappointing and so early on in the game. I can understand why the fans would be frustrated, but like I said, it’s a two-leg game.

“It’s over two sets of 90-plus minutes and having a two goal deficit, it’s not the end of the world.

“I believe we can go there and win, we have so much quality in this team.

“When the boys play without that pressure and we play free, I feel like we can hurt anyone.

“There’s a full belief in myself, in the team. There’s a full belief that we can go and win these games.”

Looking at the first task in hand, Sunday’s game against the Buddies, Aarons said: “Of course, it’s must win every game for this club is a must win, fully respect that.

“This is a huge club, huge demands, and that’s why I’ve chosen to come here and I want to achieve success.

“We’re in August and it has to start quickly and we have to go and win at St Mirren for sure.