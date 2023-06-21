Bobby Burns has extended his contract with Glentoran

Despite interest from both sides of the border, as well as from England, Scotland and Wales, the 23-year-old has committed his future to Glentoran.

Burns has made 96 appearances for the east Belfast side after initially joining on loan in September 2020.

His performances last season saw him being named as Glentoran Player of the Year as he excelled in a central midfield role.

Speaking to Glentoran's official website, the former Glenavon, Hearts and Livingston ace stated that recent conversations with owner Ali Pour helped him to remain at The Oval.

“I’m very pleased to be staying at Glentoran. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m passionate about playing the biggest part I can in bringing success and trophies to the club.

"I feel over the last two seasons I’ve developed a strong relationship with our supporters and with the East Belfast community through the community work we do here, which I love.

“I’ve had a lot of interest from clubs outside Northern Ireland and I’m an ambitious player.

"But I had a great, very reassuring meeting with Ali when he was in Belfast last week and I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of weeks of pre-season training with Warren. So now my focus is entirely on helping to bring success for this very special club and supporters.”

Boss Warren Feeney was delighted to see the deal get over the line and believes Burns has ‘completely bought’ into the club’s plans moving forward.

“I know what an important player Bobby was to Glentoran last season so I’m more than pleased to get this over the line,” he added to Glentoran’s website.

"He’s had interest form some very good clubs this summer but he’s had a good time here and is completely bought into what we’re trying to achieve here in terms of greater professionalism and success on the pitch.