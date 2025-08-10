'Memorable and fitting occasion' planned as Glentoran launches inaugural Hall of Fame Awards
The event will take placen Saturday, November 1 at La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Newtownards.
It will be hosted by BBC NI presenter Joel Taggart and it will feature a three-course dinner, live entertainment and a celebration of the legendary players, managers and teams who have helped shape the history of Glentoran.
Colin Jess, Chairman of Glentoran, said: “This promises to be a truly special occasion in the Glentoran calendar, a night to celebrate the greats who have shaped our proud history and to honour their incredible contribution to the football club.
“The Hall of Fame Awards are about more than looking back. They are an opportunity to reflect on the values that define Glentoran and to inspire the next generation of players and supporters.
“The judging panel faced an incredibly difficult task in selecting the inaugural inductees and we are excited to reveal a group of true legends who represent the very best of Glentoran across the decades.
“I would like to thank Macron, our event partner, for their support in helping to make this celebration possible. I also want to pay tribute to the dedicated volunteers who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this event to life. Their commitment has helped shape what promises to be a memorable and fitting occasion.
“Tickets are selling quickly and we anticipate strong demand. I would encourage as many Glentoran supporters as possible to join us at La Mon for what is set to be a top class evening for our club.”
Fifteen awards will be presented on the evening, including two male players per decade (from the 1960s through to the 2010s), one female player, a manager and a team, formally inducting our first-ever Hall of Fame class.
The esteemed judging panel features long-serving Glentoran officials and lifelong supporters including current Chairman Colin Jess, alongside former Chairmen David Chick and Ian Kerr.
They are joined by dedicated fans and volunteers Ian Clarke, Jimmy Carter, Jeff King, Tommy McKee, Davy Stewart and Norman Ternahan, each bringing a wealth of knowledge to the selection process.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.