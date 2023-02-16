Michael Beale concedes that Rangers’ chances of winning title are ‘low’

Rangers boss Michael Beale

The Light Blues are unbeaten in 13 matches since Beale took over as boss from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November – 12 wins and a draw – but still sit nine points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table.

The Glasgow giants will meet in the ViaPlay Cup final at Hampden Park on February 26 and Rangers’ scrappy 3-2 win over Partick Thistle last weekend set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Raith Rovers at Ibrox.

Ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday, which will be league fixture number 26 out of 38 for the Govan side, Beale was asked at a media conference to assess his side’s title chances.

He said: “If you looked at probability, the probability is low because the games are running out and there are only so many games left.

“We are in very good form. Celtic are in very good form and their form has run longer than ours so you would say it is outstanding form.

“What I would say is momentum can change things in football so all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes.

“If it doesn’t, we still have to win games for Rangers and build our team stronger for the cup competitions and what has to come.

“We cannot take a foot off it, that’s why I was a little bit annoyed at the weekend’s performance.”

Beale revealed he left Ibrox feeling flat following the controversial victory over Championship side Thistle, who sacked manager Ian McCall just hours later.

The controversy surrounded Malik Tillman’s goal for Rangers when the game was tied at 1-1.

The USA international, on loan from Bayern Munich, was unaware that it had been the home side who had put the ball out for him to receive treatment for an injury.

Jags captain Kevin Holt looked to launch a long ball from a throw-in back into the Gers half but Tillman robbed him and ran through to put the ball in the net.