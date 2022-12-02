News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Michael Beale denies showing disrespect to sacked Rangers predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Michael Beale has insisted he has no regrets about travelling north to attend a Rangers game during predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s final weeks at Ibrox.

By Alan Pattullo
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 5:20pm

Van Bronckhorst was under severe pressure at the time and eyebrows were raised when Beale, who was officially unveiled as Rangers manager on Thursday evening, was spotted in the directors’ box for the game against Aberdeen at the end of October.

Although Rangers did in fact put on one of their best displays of the season to win 4-1, Van Bronckhorst only lasted another four games before he was sacked.

Hide Ad

Beale faced accusations of showing disrespect towards the Dutchman for turning up at such a sensitive time, with speculation already rife that the former Ibrox first-team coach was lined up to succeed the struggling manager.

Newly appointed Rangers manager Michael Beale during a press conference at the Ibrox on Thursday.

Most Popular

Beale was in charge of Queens Park Rangers at the time and had just turned down a move to Wolves. He even visited well-known fans’ haunt the Louden Tavern before the game.

"It was disappointing people thinking that," Beale said, with reference to the disrespect charge.

Hide Ad

"I’d been away a year. My plan was always to come back and do a game as a fan really. I’d always wanted to come up and watch Rangers as a fan over the years and then found myself working here, inside.

"The trip was planned five or six weeks previously. If that is the perception, I hope Gio doesn’t think that because it certainly wasn’t my intention.

Hide Ad

"I just came back to watch the game and see a few people I hadn’t said goodbye to in the community I lived in.”

As far as Beale was aware Van Bronckhorst did not have a problem with his actions that afternoon. He believed there is no need to apologise.

Hide Ad

Beale might, though, seek to contact him at a later date. “I’m not led to believe he is (annoyed) so I don’t think I need to have that conversation,” he said.

“I think at the moment, when a manager leaves a job, you have to respect (that) and give him a little bit of time.

Hide Ad

"I think he’s a class human being and thought he did a good job here. For whatever reason, the last few months have not worked out how anyone planned.”

Queens Park RangersAberdeenIbroxWolvesDutchman