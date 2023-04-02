News you can trust since 1737
Michael Beale felt Rangers were too ‘comfortable’ in win over Dundee United

Michael Beale enjoyed Rangers’ convincing cinch Premiership win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday despite his side “trying to score the perfect goal”.

By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:29 BST- 2 min read

Bayern Munich loanee Malik Tillman notched either side of the break in a game the home side dominated for long spells but the Gers boss believes the victory could and should have been more comprehensive.

The former QPR manager told RangersTV: “It was very comfortable throughout, but I’d like to see us score one or two more.

“I thought the keeper made a big save from James Tavernier early in the game and Ryan Kent had a fantastic effort off the bar.

Rangers manager Michael Beale during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United at Ibrox.
“In the second half I thought we were a bit stuffy at times, almost wanting to score the perfect goal.

“We were in good positions, but it was comfortable and it was really dominant with over 70 per cent possession.

“I thought Dundee United stuck to their game plan, but it was just a matter of how many we were going to score.”

While goalkeeper Allan McGregor made his 500th appearance for Rangers over his two spells at Ibrox, the Gers fans left the ground again raving about Tillman.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Light Blues last summer on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich with Rangers having the option of making the move permanent.

Tillman’s double made it six goals in six games while taking his tally for the season to 12.

Beale, who revealed talks between Rangers and Bayern Munich with regards to Tillman’s long-term future took place during the international break, praised yet another impressive performance from the youngster as Rangers made it 10 league wins in a row.

He said: “Malik hadn’t played for a few weeks and then he scored in the last game at Motherwell, but it was important we got him as many minutes as we could safely.

“I thought him playing closer to Alfredo [Morelos] gave us a different presence up there in terms of being able to hold the ball and maybe get Todd [Cantwell] and Ryan [Jack] in the game higher up the pitch so, all in all, a really positive day and no injuries and a clean sheet for Allan on his 500th game.”

