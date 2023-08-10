Skipper James Tavernier scored a penalty in the sixth minute before striker Cyriel Dessers knocked in a second eight minutes later with his first Gers goal.

Sam Lammers missed a great chance to make it 3-0 and, just before the break, Servette attacker Chris Bedia reduced the deficit from the spot after the VAR intervened to flag up a Dessers handball.

Servette were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute after David Douline was sent off for picking up the second of two yellow cards for a foul on Todd Cantwell.

Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted some frustration to not scoring more against Servette

But the visitors defended resolutely and will fancy their chances of turning the tie around in Switzerland next Tuesday night.

Beale said: “We started really well and I thought the energy from the team was really good in and out of possession.

“The desire shown by Nico and Todd before the first goal to go chase a couple of lost causes down was fantastic.

“I felt Borna Barisic had a good night and put some great crosses in.

“Playing with the two nine’s gives you that opportunity that we got when Danilo went across the first post and Cyriel scores.

“At that moment we were in a great place. But after that I thought we were wasteful.

“Then comes the VAR decision for the penalty. I thought it was harsh but that’s the ruling.

“The second half, their keeper made a fantastic save from Sam and Cyriel and we had other moments again where we were wasteful on a night when we played well in my opinion for a long period of time.

“What it does is keep our wits about us. We know it will be difficult going to Geneva. It’s going to be a full house and we’ll see a different game like we always do in Europe.

“I’ll never knock a win in European competition because I know they’re so difficult to come by.

“But as a team, we do a lot of good things and create enormous opportunities and we have to be more decisive.

“I’ll give our forwards [a break] at the moment because they’re new coming into the club and it’s early in the season.

“But if we keep creating chances like that then we have to take them if we’re to put teams away.”

Beale believes there is still more to come from his revamped squad.

He said: “We are not using it as an excuse but 13 players left and nine came in.

“Danilo has trained with his team-mates for four days and has had a pre-season which was all over the shop at Feyenoord.

“We are not the sum of our parts right now but I thought we had more forward running and more energy.