On a night when Isaac Price’s goal took the headlines and there were debuts for Jamie Donley and Terry Devlin, Michael O’Neill wanted Ethan Galbraith to get his share of the praise in Northern Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Galbraith, five and a half years on from his international debut, earned only his fifth cap and impressed with energy and inventiveness.

The 23-year-old has long been highly-rated after coming through Manchester United’s academy, but having found his pathway to first-team football there blocked, it has taken time for Galbraith to blossom.

There were loans at Doncaster and Salford, but it is since joining Leyton Orient, reuniting with former Rovers manager Richie Wellens, in 2023 that Galbraith has kicked on.

Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith (right) racing away against Switzerland during the international friendly match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast on Friday. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“He’s a player I think looks very comfortable playing international football because he’s technically so good,” O’Neill said.

“I watched Ethan play at 15. He was a terrific young player. It’s a difficult situation to come through at Manchester United. He had to go back down the leagues.

“He’s played at Orient and I think Richie Wellens has been brilliant for him, the right manager Ethan needed at that time.

“But everyone knew the talent was there. Sometimes it just takes a little bit longer for it to fall into place.”

Against the Swiss Galbraith showed his skill on the ball and his understanding of different roles as he was switched from an advanced midfield position to playing out wide.

“His physical attributes are stronger, but his ability on the ball was never in question,” O’Neill added.

“I think he showed that in tight areas. His versatility as well – we switched him from an attacking 10 to the wing-back area.

“He’s clever tactically. He does that for his club. I always hoped Ethan would come through as a player so I’m delighted that he has.”

Donley, called into the squad for the first time earlier this week before his clearance had even come through for his switch from England, did not have to wait long for a debut, with the 20-year-old coming off the bench before the hour-mark.

With Devlin, 21, also making his debut the youth of those coming in meant that by full-time eight of Northern Ireland’s 11 were 21 or under, with the average age of the entire side 22.

Fielding young and inexperienced teams is nothing new for O’Neill, but a combination of injuries and the decision to leave out the likes of Josh Magennis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell in order to blood youngsters has only emphasised it.

O’Neill hopes to see dividends down the line.

“Normally when you bring young players in, you’ve got a bit more of a support network around them, more senior players,” he said.