Tiernan Lynch's men secured the club's first ever top flight title back in May and attention has already turned to preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Larne have already competed in two pre-season friendlies and have signed defenders Ali Omar and Craig Farquhar as they aim to retain their Premiership title.

Glynn admits that he often has to pinch himself after a successful first six months at Inver Park.

Tahnee McCorry from White Ribbon Northern Ireland pictured with Crusaders goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey and Larne's Micheal Glynn ahead of this year's Charity Shield match between the two sides

"I could never have envisaged winning the league in my first six months but coming here that was my aim from day one and I had to work hard and try to contribute what I could to the team," he said.

"I was thrown in the deep end and I think I've started every league game since I've been here.

"It was a good challenge for myself as six months before that being at Glenavon I could never have imagined coming into full-time football and challenging for league titles.

"Those are things you want as a player, you want to be in those positions and challenging for league titles.

"To get it over the line was an amazing feeling.

"We all know there will be a target on our backs this season.

"We have to focus on ourselves and make sure we are in the best position to go and get results again."

Speaking ahead of the Charity Shield final against Crusaders on July 1, the 21-year-old believes the decider will provide the perfect preparation for their Champions League qualifying matches against Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

"It's another trophy and we will go out wanting to win it,” he added.

"It will give us great preparation going into Europe and the game against Helsinki.

"The signings Crusaders have made mean they are going to be a different side than what they've been in previous years.

"It will be my first game in Europe.