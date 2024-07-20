Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is wishing local and international teams competing at the 2024 SuperCupNI the best of luck as it gets set to host some of the world’s most talented young footballers as part of this year’s tournament.

The Council is set to host 19 group and knock-out stage matches in the Boys’ Premier, Junior and Minor sections of the prestigious international youth tournament at venues in Kells and Broughshane.

The 2024 SuperCupNI, celebrating its 41st year, will kick off with its traditional welcome parade and opening ceremony in Coleraine on Sunday (July 21) before an action-packed week of football gets underway on Monday. The thrilling action will end with finals day on Friday, July 26.

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough, Alderman Beth Adger MBE is pictured visiting the Borough’s Gobbins Coastal Cliff Path to meet Co. Antrim SuperCupNI Premier and Junior Squad members Oisin Morgan, Cohen Beattie, Finlay Millar and Jayden Charnley in the build-up to the tournament’s kick-off

Some of the world’s leading clubs are competing in this year’s tournament, including Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United, Celtic, Rangers, Club Deportivo Toluca, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough, Alderman Beth Adger MBE said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome local and international teams from around the world to Mid and East Antrim for this year’s SuperCupNI. Hosting SuperCupNI matches is a tremendous privilege for the Borough, and I want to wish all the players, coaches, and teams every success in this year's tournament.

“We look forward to witnessing some great football by some of the world's most talented young footballers. I encourage all local fans to come out and support the players throughout the competition and help create a fantastic atmosphere as they showcase their skills and sportsmanship.”