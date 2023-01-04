Larne's Ben Doherty skips away from Linfield duo Stephen Fallon and Christy Manzinga, during last season's encounter at Inver Park. Picture by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

It looks like one returning and two departing the Brandywell in the coming days as the former Institute, Glenavon and Coleraine attacking midfielder is expected to return from Larne, with Joe Thomson and Micheál Glynn likely to go in the opposite direction.

Doherty, who made 59 appearances for the Candystripes before departing for Glenavon on loan in 2018, but it was during his time at both the Bannsiders and Larne that he certainly found his shooting boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old scored 26 league goals in 70 appearances in the Premier Division during three seasons at the Showgrounds and this campaign for Larne he has fired home four goals in their opening 21 league encounters and has played a big role in their success during the first half of the 2022/23 season.

His expected exit will come as a shock for the Larne faithful, having only joined the club just over 12 months ago in a big money switch from Oran Kearney's side.

Doherty, who's father Eamon made over 200 appearances and captained the Candy Stripes, can play in a number of positions and as Ruaidhrí Higgins' squad started pre-season training earlier this week, City will be hopeful of finalising the deal sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Thomson, only a few weeks ago he spoke to both the Inver Park men's boss Tiernan Lynch and Irish League champions Linfield, but it was believed the midfielder had opted to remain at Foyleside and fight for his place, however it's now thought he may have had a change of heart and could be on his way to the Danske Bank Premiership leaders.

The Scottish midfielder made 79 appearances for Derry and scored 10 goals since signing for the club in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Glynn, who made just one appearance for the Brandywell men coming off the bench during their 2021 encounter at St Patrick's Athletic, had a successful loan spell with Glenavon this season.