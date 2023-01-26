The 40-year-old has taken the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with Guardiola's Manchester City, who have played a game more, their nearest challengers.

The two old friends meet on Friday as City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round as their title tussle takes a back seat for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arteta worked under Guardiola in his first job as a coach, helping City to win two Premier League trophies before returning to Arsenal as Unai Emery's replacement in December 2019.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will face his old mentor Pep Guardiola as Manchester City host the Gunners in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The pair had known each other long before then, Arteta having progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona a decade after Guardiola.

He is now aiming to following in Guardiola's footsteps once again but is determined to do it in his own way.

“I had this when I was a player as well,” Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash, replied when asked if people assumed he would look to replicate Guardiola's tactical approach after arriving at Arsenal.

“We grew up in the same position. I cannot control that. I have never tried to copy and paste anything.

“We are really different as people and we are very different as managers. That is why we understand each other so well and have the relationship that we have.”

Comparisons with Guardiola would have initially been seen as flattering and even now, Arteta is happy to have them even when it was put to the former Everton and Rangers midfielder that he has stepped out of his friend's shadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel gratitude,” he said.

“First of all because he inspired me as a player and he inspired me and gave me the opportunity as a coach. That’s it.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here and having that willingness and love for coaching if he hadn’t trusted in my love and given me the opportunity.