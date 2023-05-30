Minor Section fixture schedule confirmed as SuperCupNI gets set to celebrate 40th anniversary
The tournament celebrating its 40th anniversary will commence on Sunday, July 23 with the parade of competing teams in Coleraine followed by the welcome ceremony in Coleraine Showgrounds.
The parade of teams through Coleraine is one of the highlights of the week for the players, which remains in their memory for many years.
Games commence on Monday, July 24 with finals played on Friday, July 28 and will be played in the Causeway Coast and Glens BC, Mid and East Antrim BC and Antrim and Newtownabbey BC areas.
The Premier and Junior Section fixtures will be announced in the next few weeks.
MINOR SECTION FIXTURES
MONDAY, JULY 24
12:00, Linfield v Warrenpoint, Anderson Park, Coleraine
11:00, Glenavon v Coleraine, Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Larne, Broughshane
11:00, Glentoran v Loughgall, Clough
11:00, IDA Bermuda v Belvedere, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00, Portstewart v Kilmarnock, Castlerock
11:00, Ballymena Utd v Surf Select, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00, Finn Harps v Celtic, Seahaven, Portstewart
TUESDAY, JULY 25
11:00, Linfield v IDA Bermuda, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00, Glenavon v Portstewart, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Ballymena, The Warren, Portstewart
11:00, Glentoran v Finn Harps, Castlerock
11:00, Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere, Parker Avenue, Portrush
11:00, Coleraine v Kilmarnock, Broughshane
11:00, Larne v Surf Select, Clough
12:30, Loughgall v Celtic, Anderson Pk, Coleraine
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26
11:00, Linfield v Belvedere, Clough
11:00, Glenavon v Kilmarnock, Riada 2, Ballymoney
11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Surf Select, Castlerock
11:00, Glentoran v Celtic, Coleraine Showgrounds
11:00, Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda, The Warren Portstewart
12:30, Coleraine v Portstewart, Anderson Park, Coleraine
11:00, Larne v Ballymena, The Heights, Coleraine
11:00, Loughgall v Finn Harps, Broughshane