The tournament celebrating its 40th anniversary will commence on Sunday, July 23 with the parade of competing teams in Coleraine followed by the welcome ceremony in Coleraine Showgrounds.

The parade of teams through Coleraine is one of the highlights of the week for the players, which remains in their memory for many years.

Games commence on Monday, July 24 with finals played on Friday, July 28 and will be played in the Causeway Coast and Glens BC, Mid and East Antrim BC and Antrim and Newtownabbey BC areas.

USA side Surf Select celebrate winning the SuperCupNI 2022 Minor Section

The Premier and Junior Section fixtures will be announced in the next few weeks.

MINOR SECTION FIXTURES

MONDAY, JULY 24

12:00, Linfield v Warrenpoint, Anderson Park, Coleraine

11:00, Glenavon v Coleraine, Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Larne, Broughshane

11:00, Glentoran v Loughgall, Clough

11:00, IDA Bermuda v Belvedere, The Heights, Coleraine

11:00, Portstewart v Kilmarnock, Castlerock

11:00, Ballymena Utd v Surf Select, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00, Finn Harps v Celtic, Seahaven, Portstewart

TUESDAY, JULY 25

11:00, Linfield v IDA Bermuda, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00, Glenavon v Portstewart, The Heights, Coleraine

11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Ballymena, The Warren, Portstewart

11:00, Glentoran v Finn Harps, Castlerock

11:00, Warrenpoint Town v Belvedere, Parker Avenue, Portrush

11:00, Coleraine v Kilmarnock, Broughshane

11:00, Larne v Surf Select, Clough

12:30, Loughgall v Celtic, Anderson Pk, Coleraine

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

11:00, Linfield v Belvedere, Clough

11:00, Glenavon v Kilmarnock, Riada 2, Ballymoney

11:00, Dungannon Utd Yth v Surf Select, Castlerock

11:00, Glentoran v Celtic, Coleraine Showgrounds

11:00, Warrenpoint Town v IDA Bermuda, The Warren Portstewart

12:30, Coleraine v Portstewart, Anderson Park, Coleraine

11:00, Larne v Ballymena, The Heights, Coleraine