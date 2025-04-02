Rodney McAree gave his verdict after his side's 1-1 draw against Larne

Rodney McAree paid tribute to his Dungannon Swifts squad for backing up Saturday's Irish Cup semi-final win with a strong performance against Larne at Stangmore Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three days on after securing a Cup final date against Cliftonville in May, McAree's men earned a point against the Inver Reds as both teams scored own goals.

Gael Bigirimana inadvertently directed the ball over his own goal line to give Larne the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Swifts levelled 10 minutes later when Ryan Nolan put through his own net from Adam Glenny's cross.

In truth, the hosts looked more like finding the winner as Larne dropped down to third in the Premiership standings.

“I'm disappointed not to get the three points,” McAree said after the game.

"I thought we were by far the better team, especially in the second half, I thought we were exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought our performance levels tonight after getting to an Irish Cup final on Saturday was phenomenal.

“You worry about the next game after an occasion like Saturday’s. You worry about boys' mindsets and mentality, are they gonna be right, but we were bang on it tonight.

“I thought we played some very good football and created good opportunities.

“We hit the post a couple of times, we had a massive shout for a penalty kick. I thought there could have been a red card too for a foul on John McGovern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, overall, very pleased but disappointed we didn't get three points.”

McAree also kept true to his word by finally getting a haircut after reaching the Irish Cup final.

He explained: “It needed cut – first since beginning January.