Mohamed Diomande spoke of the trust he and the Rangers players have in Philippe Clement after a division among fans revealed itself during the 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Union Bears, the club’s ultras-style fan group, walked out of Ibrox in the 55th minute in a pre-planned protest aimed at the board.

That action was booed by a section of the remaining Gers supporters who were not necessarily behind chief executive Patrick Stewart’s revelation on Saturday that the Belgian boss was staying in situ despite another William Hill Premiership title seemingly on its way to Celtic Park.

By that time, the home side were leading through goals by Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and Diomande before Saints defender Jack Sanders reduced the deficit just before the walkout, leaving Rangers 15 points behind the high-flying Hoops at the top of the table.

Ivory Coast midfielder Diomande, who signed from Nordsjaelland in the summer after an initial loan spell, was asked about Clement and said: “He is all of us together. He brought me in and I trust him, and I’m sure other players do also.

“They trust his tactics and what he wants to bring to the club, and we just need to deliver what he shows us in training and we need to deliver it on the pitch for him also, to get the maximum points we all want and to achieve our goals.

“We are all trying to do our best and we are all learning from each other.

“We listen to him and we try to improve together as a team.

“I’m just trying to be the best I can be and to learn from him or the assistant, also my team-mates.

“We got a win and that’s what you want to do.

“I’ve had good games, and also not good games, but I’m happy that I was back on the score sheet, and I want to continue doing that.”

Diomande insisted that he did not notice what was happening in the stands – “because I was focused” – and added: “I didn’t really see what was going around, but I could hear a lot of noise, and the noise was like the support they’ve been giving.

“So I felt they were supporting us, and I didn’t really know what was going on.

“I just played my game and also tried to help my team-mates.

“We just want to win games and winning the games is going to make them (fans) happy, because that’s what the club is about.

“They have been backing us up and like I said, I felt like they did that again.”

In contrast to their impressive home results, Rangers have been poor on the road in the league with only three wins in 11 but Diomande insists steps are being taken to rectify that anomaly.

He said: “We’ve not been good at getting the points we wanted, but we are really working hard in training to try and find out why we can’t win games away.