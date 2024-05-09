Cleary Celtic striker Declan Monaghan takes on Linclon Court's defender Scott Adair during the Junior Cup semi-final at Dungannon

There's been more drama in this year's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup final as yet again the team that Cleary Celtic will play has changed.

Our sister paper, the Newry Reporter has been informed that Enniskillen Rangers have been reinstated in the competition following their appeal to the IFA Disciplinary Committee, countering an appeal made by Tummery Athletic, who they beat in the semi-final, that resulted in Enniskillen being ousted from the competition.

According to their source: “There was a meeting last night [Tuesday] and the barrister said at the meeting that the offence that was committed didn't stand up to being thrown out of such a prestigious competition.”

Tummery Athletic have the right to appeal the decision again but it's believed that if they don't, the IFA hope to get the game played within the next fortnight.

Enniskillen striker Jordan McClure was suspended after receiving a red card in a league fixture, days before their Junior Cup semi-final against the Tyrone side. McClure did not play in the semi-final against Tummery but he was present at the ground where Rangers won 3-1.

Tummery launched an appeal citing Rule 15:9 of the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Code which defines a ‘standard suspension’ as: “A ban on taking part in a match with a player or official not permitted to enter the dressing room area, the player’s tunnel, the technical area, the substitute’s bench, the area immediately surrounding the field of play or the playing surface at any match played under the jurisdiction of the Association during the period stipulated in Article 15.9.1."

Rangers had the right of appeal under Article 14 of the Articles of Association, which they did.

The final was originally scheduled to be played at Windsor Park on May 6 but after Tummery’s appeal was upheld and the semi-final result was overturned, Cleary's dream of playing at Windsor was dashed, as annual maintenance work at the stadium was due to start today (Wednesday May 8).