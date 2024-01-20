Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has warned his players can ill-afford to give away cheap goals ahead of today’s visit to in-form Cliftonville.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues lost 4-2 at home to Dungannon Swifts last weekend as the visitors netted all four goals from set plays to leave Warden Street with all three points.

The defeat meant United remain in 11th spot in the table and Ervin has called on his players to kept the back door shut by not conceding sloppy goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I thought the difference in the game today (last Saturday) was they wanted to head the ball more than we did," Ervin told Ballymena United TV.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin takes his side to Cliftonville this afternoon

"It's as basic an explanation that I can give. Four set-pieces and they scored four goals.

"All that was was a desire of wanting to put their head in a lot more than what our boys did.

"That's how they got the goals. They didn't carve us open, Sean (O'Neill) didn't have many saves to make from open play but I suppose they didn't really need to when we gave them four goals from set plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It hasn't been an issue for us all season, it's not like we're conceding goal after goal from set-pieces.”

Ervin previously spoke of his frustration about his side not being able to score goals but that hasn’t be an issue of late as the Braidmen have netted ten times in their last four games in all competitions.

Despite still being in the relegation zone, ex-Linfield defender Ervin has predicted many “ups and downs” before the season comes to a finish.

"We're now starting to score, now starting to create chances, which a couple of weeks ago was the issue,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, we've seemed to have gone the other way where we don't want to put our head in when we're defending set-pieces.

"It will be a difficult game again but they're all difficult games.

"There's no two-ways about it but there's still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season.