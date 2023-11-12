Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell believes the Lurgan Blues are starting to find their groove after registering their third successive victory in the Sports Direct Premiership.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest win would come against Ballymena United as Conor McCloskey's deflected header in the first-half was enough to pick up all three points in a game played in a thick fog on Warden Street.

In truth, McDonnell's men should have won by more but a combination of excellent goalkeeping by Sean O'Neill and poor finishing meant Glenavon had to cling on for the narrow success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closest United would come to grabbing an equaliser was when Rory Brown came off his line to thwart Donal Rocks just after the interval, but they failed to overly trouble the Glenavon goal mouth all afternoon.

Glenavon players celebrate Conor McCloskey's match winning contribution against Ballymena United

"If it wasn't for Sean's heroics in the first half we could have come in 4-0 up," McDonnell said after the game.

"I don't think it's through any fault of our own that we don't come in four up, you have to take your hat off sometimes to exquisite goalkeeping, and Sean certainly kept Ballymena in the game.

"I was quite pleased because chances come and go in football but the overall performance was extremely controlled and measured, which left me extremely relaxed.

"I felt our players controlled the game for large parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're still trying to build the recipe of how we want the team to look.

"I'm a young coach but I've learnt from many experiences.

"I feel we are playing in a different way from my prior stint at Warrenpoint.

"We have variation in our game. People talk about us being totally expansive, but I would say totally controlled."

Glenavon’s game away to Limavady United in the BetMcLean Cup was called-off on Tuesday night due to floodlight failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind and the thick fog making things difficult for fans to see what was happening on the pitch, McDonnell was relieved that the officials and players were happy to play in the challenging conditions.

"The ref was happy, I was happy,” he added.

"The players on the field of play said you could see everything quite clearly.

"Obviously our viewpoint here on the side and up in the stands you don't get to see it as clearly.

"They were happy so we were glad it ran its course.

"The ref spoke to us before half time and said he was happy enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we came back out after the break he said it was still the case.”

Glenavon are now seven points ahead of bottom-placed Dungannon Swifts but McDonnell is aware of how quickly things can change if results don’t go their way.

He continued: “You lose the next two you're back in it again.

"I don't plan on losing any more games.

"I want us to be competitive against the top teams. I'm not here to make excuses around full-time/part-time football as there's still a lot you can control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to win every game. Obviously that's not realistic, but you have to go in with that mindset and approach.