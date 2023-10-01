News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

My injury ravaged squad gave me one of the most satisfying wins as Carrick Rangers manager, says proud Stuart King

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King was proud as punch of his players after they came from behind to beat Glentoran at the Loughview Leisure Arena.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Amber Army had lost three successive games in the Premiership but left Glentoran stunned when two goals in as many minutes from Nedas Maciulaitis and Danny Purkis after the break sealed a 2-1 win for the hosts.

The ‘Gers squad had been left low in numbers due to injuries but King credited the players at his disposal for giving their all for the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's one of my most satisfying wins since I've been manager,” he told Carrick Rangers TV.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30-09-23 Sports Direct Premiership - Match Day 10 Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Carrick Rangers players and Stuart King celebrate defeating Glentoran at this Afternoon's game at Loughview Leisure Arena, Carrickfergus. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker PressPACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30-09-23 Sports Direct Premiership - Match Day 10 Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Carrick Rangers players and Stuart King celebrate defeating Glentoran at this Afternoon's game at Loughview Leisure Arena, Carrickfergus. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 30-09-23 Sports Direct Premiership - Match Day 10 Carrick Rangers v Glentoran Carrick Rangers players and Stuart King celebrate defeating Glentoran at this Afternoon's game at Loughview Leisure Arena, Carrickfergus. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
Most Popular

"I genuinely believe that we were dreading going into today.

"We had eight fit senior players, we were able to put out a starting eleven but three of them are carrying knocks and shouldn't have played.

"They've put the boots on for me today and we had seven kids on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is such a satisfying win for us and when you go 1-0 down with five minutes played and you're dreading it, we were able to see the game out to half-time and obviously we got a reaction in the second half."

The Glens held a half-time lead through Marcus Kane’s fourth-minute goal but King spoke proudly of Carrick’s “fighting” identity as a main reason for the comeback.

"I told the players to take the shackles off at half-time and play with more freedom and they answered me in a big style,” he added.

"Kurtis Forysthe has broken his nose in the first half, he's plastered in blood and comes out in the second half and plays for me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Mark Surgenor throws his body on the line with a couple of minutes to go and takes one on the ribs.

"That's what we're all about.

"We know we're small, we know everybody chips in and we've got to fight for everything.

"If we lose that, then we are losing our identity as a football club.

"I genuinely believe when we fight and that includes volunteers, staff, players all fighting for a cause, then we won't be far off."

Related topics:Carrick RangersGlentoranPremiership