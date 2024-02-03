Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues continue their mission of achieving a hat-trick of successive Irish Cup final appearances as they face Linfield in the sixth round at Windsor Park this afternoon.

Linfield have won the competition a record 44 times but they will come into the clash eager to bounce back after last weekend's 2-1 home defeat in the Premiership to Dungannon Swifts - something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Ervin who made almost 300 appearances for the Blues as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's always difficult going to Windsor Park no matter what form Linfield are in," said Ervin.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin takes his side to Windsor Park this afternoon to face Linfield

"We all know that anything can happen in Cup football and there's always an upset.

"We know they'll be hurting after their defeat to Dungannon last weekend, but we've worked on a game plan all week to give it a good go.

"I've told the players that if you can't relish going to Windsor Park to face Linfield in the Irish Cup, then you will struggle to get motivated for any game of football."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cup tie is a break from Premiership duty for United who are still in the relegation zone in 11th place, nine points adrift of safety.

A run in the Irish Cup has been the story of Ballymena's last two seasons but they have fallen at the last hurdle - both against Crusaders.

Ervin, who won the competition four times as a player with Linfield, knows his side will have to be at their best if they are to eventually get their hands on the famous trophy.

He added: "Even when I moved to Ballymena from Linfield, we always seemed to have a good pedigree in the cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, as I say to everyone, Cup finals are only good days if you win them and it's as simple as that.

"Obviously for us to reach another final we are going to have to overcome Linfield which is a massive hurdle, but if we can get our players on it and stick to our game plan, then there's no reason why we can't give them a game.

"It doesn't matter who you play as every game presents its own difficulties whether you're playing a team at the top of the League or at the bottom of the League.

"We put pressure on ourselves to do well no matter who it is and we will take care of League business the following week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sky Blues had a busy end to the January transfer window as defender Daithi McCallion and striker Matthew Leddy both joined on loan from Derry City and Shamrock Rovers respectively.

Those incomings meant outgoings as Fiontan O’Boyle joined Coagh United on loan, Cathair Friel also departed on a temporary basis to Limavady United, whilst Ryan Waide completed a permanent switch to Loughgall.

"I’m happy the the window is over as it gets a bit mental towards the end,” Ervin continued.

"The players we have brought in throughout the window have been identified and it took a bit longer to get Daithi and Matthew’s switches over the line.