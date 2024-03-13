Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Swifts had a day to forget against Glenavon last Saturday as they were beaten 4-0, missed a penalty and had Gawel Bigirimana sent-off.

The result also saw Glenavon leapfrog the Swifts into 9th spot in the Sports Direct Premiership table in the process.

"It is very disappointing...I don't think we got going to be honest," McAree told BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree reflected on a miserable afternoon for his side at Mourneview Park last Saturday

"The first couple of goals we concede are schoolboy stuff, we have to deal with the situation and don't let the ball bounce.

"If the ball does bounce, then someone takes control or responsibility and we haven't done that.

"I don't think Glenavon created an awful pile other than that in the first half and we had a big opportunity to make it 2-1 but we were poor and certainly didn't deserve anything from the game.

"I can't put my finger on it because it's a huge contrast in terms of other performances we've put in this season.

"At 2-0 down, you're still in the game and I felt we showed a little bit of a response at the start of the second half.

"Ultimately, we then conceded another couple of poor goals from our point of view.

"I thought Glenavon were good in the second half and then when we go down to ten men, it makes it a little bit more difficult for us.

"It is probably a challenge we don't need to make at 4-0 down but we have to take our medicine and get on with it.

"I don't think we deserved anything to go our way.

"We have to make our own luck at times and the penalty kick miss is probably reflective of our own performance as well because it was lacklustre too.

"Ben (Gallagher) doesn't go out to miss penalties on purpose, he was confident to take it but unfortunately for him the 'keeper has guessed the right way and saved it."

Glentoran travel to Stangmore Park on Saturday with a point to prove after a 3-0 home defeat against Loughgall, which also saw David Fisher being sent-off.

The home support certainly let their feelings known after the full-time whistle as the Villagers celebrated a deserved win in the capital.

McAree, who was in charge for a stint at the Glens last season, remarked that his side will have to “get back to the basics” if they are to pick up a positive result against Warren Feeney’s side.

"We have to get back to doing what we did a couple of weeks ago,” he added.

"Hopefully the Glenavon game was a one-off as we know we can do a hell of a lot better in our performance levels.

"It will be a big game, hopefully there's a good crowd at it and we have to get back to the basics.