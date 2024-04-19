My U18 Northern Ireland Schoolboys will always be known as history makers following their Centenary Shield success, says proud manager Simon Nicks
Nicks' boys lifted the famous trophy after winning all four games in the tournament - the first time this feat has been achieved by a Northern Ireland team in the competition’s history.
Northern Ireland last won the Centenary Shield in 2019 under manager Frankie Wilson with current Cliftonville defender Patrick Burns captain while the likes of Ryan Carmichael, Liam Hassin and Callum Ferris were also involved.
This year’s success marks a 10th – and sixth outright – competition victory for Northern Ireland, having won it for the first time in 1996.
Nicks told the News Letter that whilst success is always a nice feeling for everyone involved, it is also about progressing players into senior football.
"We always spoke to the group about winning the Centenary Shield and thankfully we were able to do that," he said.
"To be honest, we see it as a bridge from youth level to senior football and to give the players a different mentality that we will need if they are to break into the first-team at their clubs such as Senan Devine and Alife Gaston who have been involved at Coleraine.
"All our four games were different and whilst it's easier to get a look at opposition now due to videos, we told the players that there are different ways to win a game.
"We had a great performance to start off with against England (3-0 win) but we had to dig very deep to beat Republic of Ireland by a 2-1 scoreline.
"We had a controlled performance against Scotland (2-0) and scored at good times, then against Wales we were leading 2-0 but let them back into it but we were able to see it out.
"All the staff and players took on board what we were saying throughout the tournament and there was a real will to win."
Nicks is hoping now that several members of his successful squad will be able to star for club and country in the near future.
He added: “We just see it as giving the players a little nudge forward as it raises their profile and I’m sure a few of them will progress into the Northern Ireland U19 squad.
"A few are already involved playing football and Oisin Devlin has agreed a move to Larne after starring for Institute.
"I’ve been told that this current squad is the first team from Northern Ireland to win the Centenary Shield with maximum points, so they’ll always be known as history-makers irrespective if it happens again.”
