My whole squad contributed to league title success, says David Healy as Linfield boss changes entire starting eleven in home success against Crusaders
The Blues chief changed his entire starting 11 for the visit of the Hatchetmen as the runaway champions swept to a comprehensive 3-1 victory.
A mistake from visiting stopper Jonny Tuffey gifted Linfield their opener after just 95 seconds when Kieran Offord laid the ball on a plate for Robbie McDaid to fire home.
The victory was then secured as Matthew Fitzpatrick and Offord netted after the break, with Jay Boyd’s consolation the only positive for Declan Caddell’s side.
Speaking to Linfield’s social media platforms after the game, Healy explained the reasons behind his team selection: "People were probably wondering why, but to explain, those players who started have contributed so much this year - be it large parts or small parts.
"I said in the changing room and without embarrassing him, I go back to Rhys Annett's huge goal out there against Ballymena United in November or December time.
"Everybody has contributed and deserved their opportunity.
"There were one or two making long-term returns, there were one or two who have been in and around the squad but not featured as much as they'd hoped, so I have huge trust in the squad.”
Healy’s squad was stretched around October and November time due to injuries and suspensions – but admitted it was pleasing to see the strength in depth of his panel come up trumps yet again.
"Some of these players have been frustrated at not playing,” he added.
"I've had numerous conversations with lots of them about the fact I can only start with 11 and I have to pick a squad and a team that's capable of winning games.
"Hopefully more often than not, we have got that right, but equally, it's not as if the lads are not as important as the others, they are.
"They contribute so much in training throughout and if I could pick 23 of them to play, I would, but my job is to pick the best solution to get the outcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.