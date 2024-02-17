Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A plethora of young talent at Solitude like David Odumosu, Shea Kearney, Odhran Casey and Ben Wilson to name a few have all excelled as the Reds continue to keep tabs on Larne and Linfield at the summit of the Sports Direct Premiership.

Cliftonville are currently on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and come into today's contest against Glenavon on the back of last Saturday's 4-1 home win against Coleraine.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash at Solitude, Reds chief Magilton is hopeful of getting versatile player Kris Lowe back at his disposal but will be sweating on the fitness of striker Wilson after he was substituted against the Bannsiders with a calf injury.

Cliftonville will aim to continue their pursuit of the Gibson Cup as they face Glenavon this afternoon

Magilton said: "We have a young goalkeeper and wing backs but age is no barrier to me.

"I will throw them in and you sink or swim at the end of the day.

"They will get my trust and encouragement but it's then down to them to go and deliver.

"Largely this season they have been fabulous.

"Kris Lowe has been a massive loss for us and he's a fantastic player.

"He's been out for three-and-a-half months and he's still feeling his calf now.

"If we can get him back fit and running - he's not far away - but we will need him for the run-in."

Glenavon picked up a point against title-chasing Linfield last weekend as Aaron Prendergast netted a 96th minute equaliser for a 2-2 draw at Mourneview Park.

Despite gaining two points on David Healy's side last weekend, Magilton warned the result could in fact "encourage" the Lurgan Blues ahead of today’s encounter.

"At the end of the day, we still have to manage ourselves," he stressed.

"We have to manage our own performances and control what we can control.

"All it does is encourage Glenavon this weekend and we have them here which will be an extremely tough game - but they all are.

"The resilience and character of the players is outstanding and managers are coming here presenting massive challenges and we have to overcome them.

"We can be more ruthless and clinical and all the things that has the make-up of a really good team."

The Reds will certainly be without defender Odhran Casey this afternoon after he was dismissed for two yellow cards in the win against Coleraine, but Magilton believes the 21-year-old has learned to “temper” his rashness on the park this season.

"He is still learning and we've trusted him to go and play in that area of the pitch,” he continued.

"He's been magnificent this year for us and there's no question about that.

"He can be a little bit rash at times but he's learned to temper that.

"They were two yellow cards and there's no arguments from us about that.