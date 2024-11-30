Stephen Baxter celebrated Nedas Maciulatis’ match-winning strike as a goal that “should win any game”

Danny Gibson kicked off the scoring for Carrick but Daithi McCallion grabbed a Ballymena equaliser.

Maciulaitis grabbed the glory, however, with a slick turn and sweet long-range strike to restore the visitors’ control.

Maciulaitis was the Carrick hero on the scoresheet – but only a collective effort helped the visitors leave Ballymena with full points following a red card for goalkeeper Ross Glendinning at 2-1.

Nedas Maciulaitis grabbed the decisive goal as 10-man Carrick Rangers recorded a 2-1 win over Ballymena United. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"The quality of the goal, it should win any game,” said Baxter, in praise for Maciulaitis’ finish. "We played very well here today...we came with a game plan, letting them have the ball a bit and springing them on the counter attack – which worked well.

"Second half we got ourselves in front, we had to absorb some pressure and we are disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“But the reply was superb.

"But then you go get your goalkeeper sent off and you have to see the game out with 10 men.

"Which we did, so it’s a pleasing result.”

Ballymena boss Jim Ervin described elements of his players’ performance as “awful”.

"Our decision-making today was awful...the passing, crossing and finishing was poor, we didn’t make the goalkeeper make a save," he told BBC Sport NI. "It was really poor, we only started to play when we went a goal down and it’s frustrating.

"We said to the boys about getting the ball down to play but all we did was force things.