Neil Lennon believes his spell in charge of Dunfermline can develop into a long and fruitful one even though he has only been given a contract until the end of this season.

The 53-year-old Northern Irishman returned to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Celtic just over four years ago when he took the reins on an initial short-term basis after being impressed by the ambition of the Pars’ new US-based owner James Bord.

Dunfermline are currently second bottom of the William Hill Championship, but Lennon – who led Hibernian from the second tier to fourth in the Premiership in the space of two seasons – sees no reason why he cannot ultimately lead the Fife club back to the top flight for the first time since 2012.

Asked at his unveiling press conference on Tuesday about the fact his deal only covers the remaining matches of this season, Lennon said: “It’s going to be seven games with a view to taking the club on, forward, in the next few years.”

Since the end of his second stint as Celtic boss in February 2021, Lennon has had brief spells abroad with Cypriot side Omonia in 2022 and Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest last year, but he is pleased to have another opportunity in Scotland after admitting he “missed” being a manager.

“It’s familiarity for me,” he said.

“I live here in Scotland. I didn’t want to leave the UK. I had a few offers along the way. Like I said, James was so compelling with his offer. He talked me round.

“Obviously, I was very sceptical about taking it but the conversations we had last week made my mind up.

“There’s not much that excites me at my age, but this certainly does. Last week I had a lot of conversations with the chairman and the owner and they made a very compelling argument for taking the job.

“There’s an old adage from Sir Alex (Ferguson) where sometimes you pick your owners rather than pick the club. I think we’ve got a good one here.

“Further down the line, he’s got really good aspirations for the future of the club. I wanted to align myself with that.”

Lennon’s previous jobs in Scotland with Celtic and Hibs have involved challenging at the top of the league, but he insisted he is comfortable taking on a side threatened by relegation.

He said: “When I went to Bolton, they were bottom of the league. We kept them up that year, then the roof fell in the second year due to administration. I don’t think that’s going to happen here. I’ve been in a relegation fight before.

“In terms of what I’ve achieved or what I’ve done in Scotland, it’s always been at the other end of the table.