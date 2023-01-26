Neil Lennon while in charge of Omonia.

Lennon, who started his playing career at Glenavon and went on to earn 40 caps for Northern Ireland, was sacked as boss of Cypriot side Omonia in October after 29 matches in charge (11 wins, eight draws, 10 defeats).

He led them to the UEFA Europa League group stages this season where they took on Manchester United, losing in the 93rd minute at Old Trafford after a last-gasp Scott McTominay goal.

The 51-year-old won five Scottish Premiership titles during two spells at Celtic and was named SPL Manager of the Year in 2011/12.

Lurgan-born Lennon has also spent time in charge of Bolton Wanderers and Hibernian, who he led to the 2016/17 Scottish Championship.

He is currently priced at 9/1 to take over at Cardiff City, who sacked Mark Hudson earlier this week with the club sitting three points above the Championship relegation zone.

Another Northern Irishman considered an outsider is Grant McCann (33/1).

The former Hull City manager was sacked by Peterborough United on January 4 and was also linked with a move to League One outfit Forest Green Rovers, but Duncan Ferguson is now the hot favourite to land that job.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith is the Cardiff frontrunner at 2/1 alongside ex-Nottingham Forest chief Sabri Lamouchi.