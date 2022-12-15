The 152-page book – ‘A New Dream’ – has been officially launched by Marissa Callaghan and record caps holder Julie Nelson at an event for fans in the Education and Heritage Centre within the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

It tells how Kenny Shiels’ side embraced the international stage as they took on Norway, Austria and eventual winners England in their three Group A encounters at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The Green and White Army were also out in force in Southampton and the book features the fans, too.

Julie Nelson, photographer William Cherry, writer Nigel Tilson and Marissa Callaghan at the launch of ‘A New Dream’, which charts Northern Ireland’s remarkable journey to UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

It also reflects on how Northern Ireland prepared for their first major tournament and how the team are continuing to inspire girls and boys across the country.

Northern Ireland sealed their place in the tournament for the first time after beating Ukraine in a Euro 2022 play-off with a 2-0 win in the second leg in Belfast.

With a foreword by manager Kenny Shiels and containing dozens of stunning pictures – many of them behind-the-scenes and never before seen – it is the definitive official record of an unforgettable campaign.

The book was launched against the backdrop of a new exhibit on women’s football in Northern Ireland which has also just been unveiled at the Education and Heritage Centre.

