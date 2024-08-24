Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine defender Kyle McClelland says he is enjoying every minute of his time at the Bannsiders both on and off the pitch.

The Kilmarnock native joined Dean Shiels' side on a season-long loan from Hibernian earlier this summer and has started all three games so far this campaign.

Coleraine have picked up five points from their opening three games and next face a Glenavon side who have yet to pick up a point this season at The Showgrounds this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McClelland, who started his career at Rangers and has been capped at under-age level by Northern Ireland, says he is learning more and more about the rigours of the Sports Direct Premiership each and every week.

Coleraine defender Kyle McClelland is loving life at the Bannsiders since his arrival from Hibernian on a season-long loan

He said: "I am thoroughly enjoying my time here to be honest with you.

"The games have been challenging and you don't get easy games in this league as many people will know.

"A lot of the games have been different. If you look at the first game away at Dungannon, it was a tight pitch and a physical battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Ballymena game was a derby on our home turf and we got a good point away at Glentoran, which we knew was going to be a scrappy game on a dry pitch and they've got a good crowd which makes it difficult for the opposition team.

"I think you learn each day but we've got experienced boys in the changing room that will always give you an idea about what's coming ahead."

Coleraine are embarking on their first season in a full-time model and McClelland revealed he has been impressed by the facilities on offer at the Ballycastle Road.

Despite a host of new arrivals making their way to the north coast, the 22-year-old further explained how there is already a close-knit bond between the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been very impressed and I didn't even realise this was Coleraine's first year being full-time as you wouldn't know that," he added.

"The facilities, the gym, the sauna are everything you want. I'm very happy here and this is one of the most enjoyable times I've had in my career so far.

"I don't know too much about Glenavon but I'll be doing my studying work when I get home.

"It's another game but I won't look too much into it. I'll go and play my own game and try to lead the boys through and hopefully get another three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love being here to be honest. Opening your window and looking at the beach isn't too bad of a view.

"I've settled in really quickly and that was the side of things I was a bit worried about.

"This group has a togetherness and you're never far from a phone call away from one of your team-mates asking to go for a coffee.

"It makes my life easier when things are good off the park and good on it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClelland made his home debut in the 4-2 derby success against Ballymena United last week and said of the atmosphere: "I didn't realise it was going to be as noisy as that when I walked out the tunnel and I got a few shivers.