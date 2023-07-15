Over 360,000 fans enjoyed the thrills and spills of live Premiership action last season and the countdown is already underway for the start of this year's campaign on August 5.

The Northern Ireland Football League in consultation with the twelve Premiership clubs agreed a £1 increase to the maximum price of single match tickets for the 2023/24 season.

This means adults can get into a fixture for £13 and £9 concessions, with the increase imposed in light of increasing running costs for clubs.

A round-up of season ticket prices from all 12 clubs in the Sports Direct Premiership

However, buying a season ticket remains the most cost effective way for fans to support their teams, as well as helping their clubs in the process.

Here is a recap of season ticket prices for all 12 clubs in this year's Sports Direct Premiership.

BALLYMENA UNITED

The Sky Blues are set to embark on their first campaign under new manager Jim Ervin after the departure of David Jeffrey.

Adult tickets cost £180, with seniors +65 costing £110 and students £100.

United are looking to branch out to a new younger age of supporters as season tickets for U18’s will cost just £30.

Ballymena have also offered adult £250 and senior £180 rates to sit in the Directors Box at The Showgrounds.

CARRICK RANGERS

Stuart King’s side will be looking to kick on from last season’s 8th place finish and they have already completed the signings of Albert Watson, Joe Crowe, plus a few others.

Carrick have announced several more additional categories of season ticket availability due to last year’s popularity.

Supporters can buy an adult season ticket for £175, senior 65+ £100, student £100, youth 16-18 years old £60, intermediate youth 12-16 years old £40 and junior under 12 for just £10.

Carrick offered those who bought a junior season ticket the chance to enter their school to win sports equipment and training sessions.

CLIFTONVILLE

Cliftonville will also have a new man in the dugout as Jim Magilton was announced as Paddy McLaughlin’s successor at Solitude.

The Reds are charging £180 for an adult season ticket, senior (+61) £70, youth aged 12-17 £70, child 6-11 years old £40.

However, the north Belfast side are offering a family season ticket for one adult and two under-16’s costing £215.

Cliftonville had numerous sell-out crowds at home last season and will be looking more of the same this time around.

COLERAINE

The Bannsiders had the third highest attendance on average in the Premiership last season as they broke their season ticket sale barrier.

Coleraine are charging £180 for an adult season ticket, concession 65+ £120, student £65 and under 18’s £20.

A family season ticket of one adult and two children under 18 can be bought for £210, with the Stripes one of only two clubs to offer a disability season ticket at £65.

CRUSADERS

Crusaders ended the season in fine style with a second successive Irish Cup in the trophy room.

The north Belfast side are selling adult season tickets for £160, with a senior 65+ ticket £80, junior member (under 18 but not primary school) £50, student £80 and primary school age £5.

In an added boost to fans, those who bought a season ticket up to and including May 31 had a 15% rebate onto their card, with a 7.5% rebate being applied for those bought from June 1 up to and including June 30.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS

Rodney McAree is back in charge at Stangmore Park and adults can buy their season ticket for £180, with concessions priced at £120.

12-16 year-olds can get their season ticket for £40, whilst primary school children can get through the gates for just £1 with a paying adult.

A ‘Gold Card’ option of £25 per month can also be purchased.

GLENAVON

Glenavon fans can enter the Bedeck Suite on matchdays and avail of 10% discount at their Club Shop if they purchase a season ticket.

Adult tickets cost £180, with concessions and students priced at £90 each.

A youth ticket (15-18) can be bought for £55, whilst those aged 14 and under can attend games at Mourneview Park for just £25.

If you want to splash the cash, a Vice President ticket is also on offer at £550 and includes a car parking space.

GLENTORAN

The Glens will be hoping their season ticket sales go as quick as their new home and away shirts.

The east Belfast side charge the dearest price for an adult season ticket at £190, with concessions +66/16+-17 years old/18-21 years old in full-time education £120, youth 11-16 £100, child under 11 £20.

There are three different family categories to choose from; one adult and two children £200, one adult and two youths £335 and one adult, one youth and one child costing £250.

A disabled viewing area season ticket costs £130, with a companion included in the cost.

LARNE

The Gibson Cup holders offer the cheapest adult season ticket at £150.

A concession 65+ ticket costs £85, student 18-21 £100, youth 12-17 £60, junior up to 11 years-old £30.

A family season ticket of one adult and two kids under the age of 16 is available for £200.

The Inver Park faithful will be hoping to roar on another league title.

LINFIELD

The Blues go into the new season looking to wrestle the title back from Larne.

Adult season tickets at Windsor Park cost £170, seniors 65+ £70, young adult 18-21 £115, youth 16-18 £65 and secondary school £35.

Linfield have also reached out to a new generation of fans by offering a junior season ticket aged 12 and under for just £10.

LOUGHGALL

Loughgall have yet to release season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season as the Villagers return to the top flight.

NEWRY CITY

There are four season ticket categories for Newry City fans to avail of as Gary Boyle takes the reins.

Adult ticket costs £175, concessions 65+ £110, student 17-21 £110 and juniors 12-16 £40.