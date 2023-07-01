News you can trust since 1737
New striker arrives at champions Larne as Glenavon seal deal for midfielder Tiernan Mulvenna from Crewe United

Larne have completed their third summer signing as striker Isaac Westendorf has put pen-to-paper on a deal at Inver Park.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:01 BST- 2 min read

The 22-year-old was released by Newcastle United earlier this summer after having spent 18 months at St. James’ Park, where he regularly featured for the Magpies’ Premier League 2 side.

The German-born marksman drew the attention of Newcastle after impressing in non-league football at Barking as he frequently found the back of the net.

Speaking to Larne’s official website, Westendorf admitted the pull of playing European football was too hard to turn down despite having offers elsewhere.

German-born striker Isaac Westendorf has completed a move to LarneGerman-born striker Isaac Westendorf has completed a move to Larne
German-born striker Isaac Westendorf has completed a move to Larne
“It feels great to be here and I’m delighted to have got everything sorted and sign,” he said.

“I had a good time at Newcastle, gaining a lot of experience training with the first team and I want to push myself now in men’s football, so that’s a big thing for me.

“Everyone dreams of playing in the Champions League. It’s a big thing for the club and I’m delighted to be a big part of it against Helsinki.

“I had offers from elsewhere, but the offer was there to come here and have a look and I’m glad I did because I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch was delighted to welcome his new recruit into the fold.

He added: “We are delighted to add Isaac to our squad.

“He has been around for the last couple of weeks and that has given us both the chance to have a proper look at one another and we were as keen to bring him here as he was to join the club.

“He’s coming in from a top environment in England and he’s now ready to push himself to be a success in the men’s game and we will work with him to help him achieve it.”

Meanwhile, Glenavon have announced the signing of midfielder Tiernan Mulvenna from Intermediate side Crewe United.

The 25-year-old had been training with Gary Hamilton’s side during pre-season and caught the eye in a recent friendly against Crumlin United.

The Belfast man is no relation to the player of the same name from Dundalk who won an Irish Cup medal with Glenavon in the 2013/14 season.

