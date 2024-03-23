Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just six league games to go, the relegation fight remains extremely close, and today’s fixture between Newry City and Crusaders represents the last chance for Barry Gray’s side to put points on the board ahead of the end-of-season split.

Two weeks ago, a 1-0 win away to Carrick Rangers cut Newry’s gap behind eleventh-placed Ballymena United down to just two points. Although City suffered a 6-0 trouncing at the hands of Linfield last weekend, Ballymena failing to pick up any points leaves City still in with a strong chance of survival.

If you offered any Newry City fan a gap of just two points heading into the split, many would have taken it just a few weeks ago, when the gap was at six.

Crusaders visit the Newry Showgrounds this afternoon aiming to prolong their good run of form

Furthermore, if they can defeat Crusaders today and Ballymena lose away to Glentoran, Newry will jump up to eleventh spot in the table.

Whilst the odds are firmly stacked against Gray’s men – they are 7/1 underdogs – they did claim a draw away to Crusaders in December, with John McGovern netting a last minute equaliser.

On the surface level, Crusaders haven’t got much to play for, as they are too far behind the top three to mount a title challenge, and too far ahead of the chasing pack to fall out of the top five, they will want to finish the season on a high, before their legendary manager Stephen Baxter departs as Declan Caddell is set to take the reins.

The north Belfast club have no defeats in their last five, and they too will want to claim the maximum points before heading into the split.

“We’ve got good momentum - five unbeaten, three wins and two draws since we had the little blip with five defeats,” said Baxter.

“We’ve been exceptional in how we’ve been playing.

“Our levels of performance have been super but we need to keep that enthusiasm, drive and desire going which is what’s needed at this time of year getting ready for the play-offs.

"I don’t have anything to say about that (Caddell’s appointment) right now.